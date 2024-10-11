Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 134,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 346,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

About Abcourt Mines

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.