Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.