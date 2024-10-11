Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 31st

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGD stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
