Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC owned about 0.62% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock remained flat at $6.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,847. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.