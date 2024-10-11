Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.34 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $64.34 million and $3.87 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,974.29 or 1.00053336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05747151 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,921,539.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.