Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ACET has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 729,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 790.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 363,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

