Aehr Test Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average daily volume of 3,136 call options.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $424.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.03.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
