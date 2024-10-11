Aehr Test Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average daily volume of 3,136 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aehr Test Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,690.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $424.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.