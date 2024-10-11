aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $275.53 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $275.53 million and $7.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,539,350 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

