Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

