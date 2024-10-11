Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aequus Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.