Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.39 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

