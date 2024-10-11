Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Stock Down 1.9 %
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.