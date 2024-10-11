Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 242,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 26,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

