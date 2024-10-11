Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Corpay makes up 1.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 246.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPAY opened at $335.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.07 and a 200 day moving average of $290.76. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $339.93.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.83.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

