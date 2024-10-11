Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 37,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 27.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average is $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

