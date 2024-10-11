Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $270.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.40. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $276.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

