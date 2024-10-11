Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO stock opened at $529.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.23 and its 200-day moving average is $496.03. The company has a market cap of $479.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.