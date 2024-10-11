AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $100.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

