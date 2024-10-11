agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Evercore ISI

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.03.

NYSE AGL opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. agilon health has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth about $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

