Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) Insider James (Jim) Mellon Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 1,000,000 shares of Agronomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,436.46).
James (Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, James (Jim) Mellon bought 2,000,000 shares of Agronomics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,872.92).
Agronomics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ANIC stock opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.79. Agronomics Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £49.44 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Agronomics Company Profile
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
