Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Air France-KLM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of AFLYY opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

