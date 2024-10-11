Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $360.00 at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $308.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.53.

APD stock opened at $314.67 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $323.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

