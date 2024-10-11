Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.79. 16,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 524,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

