AirBoss of America Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

BOS stock opened at C$5.00 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.35.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of C$130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.42 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.11%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

