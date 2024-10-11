Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,966,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

