Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 9,536,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,686,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.
About Alba Mineral Resources
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
