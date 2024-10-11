Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $177.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

