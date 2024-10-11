Albion Financial Group UT Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $101.58 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.