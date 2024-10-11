Albion Financial Group UT Has $19.99 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6,989.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.