Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,604,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $198.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $199.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

