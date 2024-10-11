Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.12

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $998.37 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,314,433,281 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.