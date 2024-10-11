Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $100.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

