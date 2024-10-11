Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ally Financial by 245.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 432,350 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Ally Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.