Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $156.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

