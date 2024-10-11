Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 49,952 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 49,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $4,781,405.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,572,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $57,728,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

