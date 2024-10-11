Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

