American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $276.86 and last traded at $276.25, with a volume of 855480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

American Express Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

