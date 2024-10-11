American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $300.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $270.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $276.79. The company has a market cap of $194.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

