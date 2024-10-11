American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $93.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIG. Bank of America increased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. American International Group has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American International Group by 83.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,825,000 after acquiring an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in American International Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in American International Group by 171.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 405,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.