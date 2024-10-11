American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after acquiring an additional 53,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.1% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 438,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

