American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.58. 252,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 972,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

American Superconductor Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. Research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 440,271 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

