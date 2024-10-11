AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.05

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.047 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from AMP’s previous interim dividend of $2.04.
AMP Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23.
About AMP
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMP
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.