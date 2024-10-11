Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 102.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $64.56 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

