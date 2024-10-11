Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Cut by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.0 %

APH stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,671. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.