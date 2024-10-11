Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
