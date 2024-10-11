Analysts Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) PT at $53.79

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after acquiring an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,456,000 after acquiring an additional 699,743 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

