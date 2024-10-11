Analyzing Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISD)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79% Home Bistro N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beachbody and Home Bistro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $477.49 million 0.10 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.31 Home Bistro $1.64 million 0.00 -$12.80 million ($17.50) N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody. Beachbody is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bistro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beachbody and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 81.55%.

Summary

Home Bistro beats Beachbody on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Home Bistro

(Get Free Report)

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.