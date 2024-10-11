Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9331337 earnings per share for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
