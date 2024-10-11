Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

