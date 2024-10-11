Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.03 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 140.65 ($1.84). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.86), with a volume of 349,977 shares changing hands.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.51. The firm has a market cap of £683.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,222.22%.

Insider Activity at Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 27,800 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £40,032 ($52,391.05). 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.