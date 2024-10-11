Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Applied Digital Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.