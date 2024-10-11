Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.
Applied Digital Stock Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Insider Transactions at Applied Digital
In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.