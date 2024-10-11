Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $226.52 and last traded at $226.40, with a volume of 54532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.56.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,805,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

