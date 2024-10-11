AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

ATR stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average is $147.05. AptarGroup has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $161.55.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,276,616.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

